In the upcoming game versus the Tampa Bay Lightning, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we expect Noah Juulsen to light the lamp for the Vancouver Canucks? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Noah Juulsen score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Juulsen stats and insights

Juulsen is yet to score through 17 games this season.

He has taken zero shots in one game against the Lightning this season, but has not scored.

Juulsen has zero points on the power play.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have given up 102 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Juulsen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:35 Home W 4-3 12/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:31 Home W 2-0 12/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 10:48 Home L 6-5 12/2/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:11 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:11 Home L 4-1 11/28/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 13:16 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:45 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:24 Away W 5-1 11/22/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:20 Away L 5-2 11/20/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:43 Home W 3-1

Canucks vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

BSSUN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

