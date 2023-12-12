The Florida Panthers (17-8-2) take a three-game win streak into a road matchup with the Seattle Kraken (8-14-7), who have dropped eight straight, on Tuesday, December 12 at 10:00 PM ET on BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+.

The Kraken have gone 1-6-3 over the last 10 contests, putting up 23 total goals (four power-play goals on 34 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 11.8%). They have conceded 30 goals to their opponents.

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will emerge with the victory in Tuesday's hockey action.

Kraken vs. Panthers Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projection model for this matchup calls for a final result of Panthers 4, Kraken 3.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-155)

Panthers (-155) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Kraken (+1.5)

Kraken vs Panthers Additional Info

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have a 3-7-10 record in overtime matchups this season and an 8-14-7 overall record.

In the 11 games Seattle has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 12 points.

This season the Kraken recorded only one goal in eight games and they finished 0-7-1 in those matchups.

Seattle has one point (0-2-1) in three games this season when it has scored two goals.

The Kraken have earned 21 points in their 15 games with at least three goals scored.

This season, Seattle has scored a single power-play goal in 10 games has a record of 3-3-4 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Seattle is 5-6-4 (14 points).

The Kraken have been outshot by opponents 12 times this season, and earned six points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 17th 3.15 Goals Scored 2.52 29th 4th 2.52 Goals Allowed 3.38 25th 2nd 34.1 Shots 30.5 16th 3rd 27.3 Shots Allowed 28.7 7th 18th 18.82% Power Play % 20.43% 17th 13th 81.32% Penalty Kill % 76.83% 22nd

Kraken vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

