When the Vancouver Canucks take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, will Phillip Di Giuseppe light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Phillip Di Giuseppe score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Di Giuseppe stats and insights

Di Giuseppe has scored in three of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Lightning this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Di Giuseppe has no points on the power play.

Di Giuseppe averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.6%.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have conceded 102 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times while averaging 18.3 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Di Giuseppe recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 8:51 Home W 4-3 12/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 10:12 Home W 2-0 11/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:23 Home L 4-1 11/28/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:30 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:46 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:50 Away W 5-1 11/22/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:11 Away L 5-2 11/20/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:26 Home W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 13:36 Home L 4-3 11/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:06 Away L 5-2

Canucks vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

BSSUN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

