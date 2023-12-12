When the Vancouver Canucks play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, will Quinn Hughes find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Quinn Hughes score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Hughes stats and insights

Hughes has scored in eight of 28 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not scored against the Lightning this season in one game (four shots).

On the power play, Hughes has accumulated one goal and 14 assists.

Hughes averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.4%.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have given up 102 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times while averaging 18.3 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Hughes recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:46 Home W 4-3 12/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 27:57 Home W 2-0 12/5/2023 Devils 2 0 2 26:41 Home L 6-5 12/2/2023 Flames 1 1 0 22:40 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 27:33 Home L 4-1 11/28/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 24:37 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 29:49 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 22:36 Away W 5-1 11/22/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 27:53 Away L 5-2 11/20/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 23:24 Home W 3-1

Canucks vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

BSSUN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

