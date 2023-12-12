Quinn Hughes and the Vancouver Canucks will play the Tampa Bay Lightning at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, at Rogers Arena. Fancy a wager on Hughes in the Canucks-Lightning game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Quinn Hughes vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

BSSUN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -167)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hughes Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Hughes has a plus-minus rating of +20, while averaging 24:44 on the ice per game.

Hughes has scored a goal in eight of 28 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 20 of 28 games this year, Hughes has registered a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

Hughes has an assist in 16 of 28 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

Hughes' implied probability to go over his point total is 69.4% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 62.5% of Hughes going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hughes Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning have conceded 102 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-7) ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 28 Games 3 36 Points 5 9 Goals 2 27 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.