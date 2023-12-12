Will Sam Lafferty Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 12?
On Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks clash with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Is Sam Lafferty going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Sam Lafferty score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)
Lafferty stats and insights
- In eight of 28 games this season, Lafferty has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game against the Lightning this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Lafferty has no points on the power play.
- He has a 22.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.
Lightning defensive stats
- On defense, the Lightning are conceding 102 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times while averaging 18.3 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Lafferty recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|1
|1
|14:34
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:08
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|16:14
|Home
|L 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Flames
|2
|1
|1
|12:34
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|11:58
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|11:51
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|16:21
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|12:28
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|14:48
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|11:54
|Home
|W 3-1
Canucks vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
