The Golden State Warriors (10-12) will lean on Stephen Curry (seventh in NBA, 29.4 points per game) to help them beat Kevin Durant (third in league, 31) and the Phoenix Suns (12-10) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Footprint Center, at 10:00 PM ET on TNT.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Suns vs. Warriors matchup.

Suns vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Suns vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Suns are outscoring opponents by 2.1 points per game with a +47 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.1 points per game (12th in the NBA) and give up 113 per outing (13th in the league).

The Warriors have a +9 scoring differential, putting up 115.5 points per game (11th in league) and allowing 115.1 (20th in NBA).

These teams rack up a combined 230.6 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams combine to average 228.1 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Phoenix is 10-12-0 ATS this season.

Golden State has won nine games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 13 times.

Suns Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Devin Booker 28.5 -110 27.4 Jusuf Nurkic 12.5 -115 11.8

Suns and Warriors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Suns +700 +325 - Warriors +1800 +900 -

