Can we count on Teddy Blueger scoring a goal when the Vancouver Canucks clash with the Tampa Bay Lightning at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Teddy Blueger score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Blueger stats and insights

  • In two of 14 games this season, Blueger has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not scored against the Lightning this season in one game (zero shots).
  • Blueger has no points on the power play.
  • Blueger averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.5%.

Lightning defensive stats

  • The Lightning are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 102 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.3 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Blueger recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:36 Home W 4-3
12/7/2023 Wild 1 1 0 15:43 Home W 2-0
12/5/2023 Devils 1 0 1 13:32 Home L 6-5
12/2/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:39 Away W 4-3
11/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:33 Home L 4-1
11/28/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:34 Home W 3-1
11/25/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:10 Away L 4-3
11/24/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 15:44 Away W 5-1
11/22/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:31 Away L 5-2
11/20/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 15:04 Home W 3-1

Canucks vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

