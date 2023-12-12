Should you bet on Tyler Myers to light the lamp when the Vancouver Canucks and the Tampa Bay Lightning go head to head on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Tyler Myers score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Myers stats and insights

Myers has scored in two of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted two shots in one game versus the Lightning this season, and has scored one goal.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 7.4% of them.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have given up 102 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.3 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Myers recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:01 Home W 4-3 12/7/2023 Wild 1 0 1 16:40 Home W 2-0 12/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:23 Home L 6-5 12/2/2023 Flames 1 0 1 22:02 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:15 Home L 4-1 11/28/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 23:06 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 18:55 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 20:58 Away W 5-1 11/22/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:13 Away L 5-2 11/20/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 19:40 Home W 3-1

Canucks vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

BSSUN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.