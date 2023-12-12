On Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken clash with the Florida Panthers. Is Vince Dunn going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Vince Dunn score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Dunn stats and insights

Dunn has scored in four of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken one shot in one game versus the Panthers this season, but has not scored.

On the power play he has two goals, plus eight assists.

He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 6.3% of them.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have given up 68 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.8 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Dunn recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 23:59 Home L 3-0 12/9/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 29:00 Home L 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 23:07 Home L 2-1 12/4/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 25:06 Away L 4-2 12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 22:21 Away L 2-0 11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 25:08 Away L 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 23:24 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 25:09 Home L 5-1 11/22/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:14 Home W 7-1 11/20/2023 Flames 2 1 1 23:22 Home L 4-3 OT

Kraken vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

