Vince Dunn will be among those on the ice Tuesday when his Seattle Kraken play the Florida Panthers at Climate Pledge Arena. Looking to bet on Dunn's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Vince Dunn vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Dunn Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Dunn has a plus-minus rating of -13, while averaging 23:50 on the ice per game.

Dunn has a goal in four games this year through 29 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 16 of 29 games this season, Dunn has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Dunn has an assist in 15 of 29 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Dunn's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.8% based on the odds.

There is a 52.4% chance of Dunn having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Dunn Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 68 goals in total (2.5 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+17) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 29 Games 3 22 Points 0 4 Goals 0 18 Assists 0

