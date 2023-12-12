On Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken clash with the Florida Panthers. Is Yanni Gourde going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Yanni Gourde score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Gourde stats and insights

  • In four of 29 games this season, Gourde has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has taken one shot in one game versus the Panthers this season, but has not scored.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Gourde's shooting percentage is 6.7%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Panthers defensive stats

  • On defense, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 68 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks third.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.8 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Gourde recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:05 Home L 3-0
12/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 22:12 Home L 4-3 OT
12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:58 Home L 2-1
12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:26 Away L 4-2
12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 19:01 Away L 2-0
11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 20:53 Away L 4-3 SO
11/28/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:11 Away L 4-3
11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:02 Home L 5-1
11/22/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 15:31 Home W 7-1
11/20/2023 Flames 1 0 1 17:45 Home L 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.