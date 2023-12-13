Alaska High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Anchorage Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:32 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball action in Anchorage, Alaska today, and information on how to stream these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Anchorage, Alaska High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kodiak High School at Service High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM AKT on December 13
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.