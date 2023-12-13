Top Player Prop Bets for Avalanche vs. Sabres on December 13, 2023
Oddsmakers have listed player props for Nathan MacKinnon, Rasmus Dahlin and others when the Colorado Avalanche host the Buffalo Sabres at Ball Arena on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Avalanche vs. Sabres Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Avalanche vs. Sabres Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche
Nathan MacKinnon Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)
One of Colorado's top offensive players this season is MacKinnon, who has scored 39 points in 28 games (12 goals and 27 assists).
MacKinnon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flames
|Dec. 11
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 9
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Jets
|Dec. 7
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Ducks
|Dec. 5
|1
|2
|3
|5
|at Kings
|Dec. 3
|0
|1
|1
|2
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Cale Makar Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
Cale Makar is another of Colorado's offensive options, contributing 36 points (eight goals, 28 assists) to the team.
Makar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flames
|Dec. 11
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Jets
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Ducks
|Dec. 5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Kings
|Dec. 3
|0
|0
|0
|0
Mikko Rantanen Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
Mikko Rantanen has scored 13 goals and added 21 assists through 28 games for Colorado.
Rantanen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flames
|Dec. 11
|1
|2
|3
|8
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Jets
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Ducks
|Dec. 5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Kings
|Dec. 3
|0
|1
|1
|3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Buffalo Sabres
Rasmus Dahlin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
Dahlin's 23 points are important for Buffalo. He has put up seven goals and 16 assists in 28 games.
Dahlin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Coyotes
|Dec. 11
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Canadiens
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Bruins
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 3
|0
|0
|0
|3
Casey Mittelstadt Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
Casey Mittelstadt has helped lead the offense for Buffalo this season with six goals and 16 assists.
Mittelstadt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Coyotes
|Dec. 11
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Canadiens
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Bruins
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 3
|0
|0
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.