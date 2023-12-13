Alaska High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Matanuska-Susitna Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:32 AM AKST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Matanuska-Susitna, Alaska, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Matanuska-Susitna, Alaska High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Houston High School at Valley View High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM AKT on December 13
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- How to Stream: Watch Here
