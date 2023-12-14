Alaska High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Anchorage Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:32 AM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Anchorage, Alaska, there are attractive high school basketball games on the calendar today. Information on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Anchorage, Alaska High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Barrow High School at Service High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM AKT on December 13
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bartlett High School at Nome-Beltz High School
- Game Time: 4:15 PM AKT on December 14
- Location: Wasilla, AK
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chugiak High School at Petersburg High School
- Game Time: 4:25 PM AKT on December 14
- Location: Sitka, AK
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Anchorage High School at Lathrop High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM AKT on December 14
- Location: Wasilla, AK
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lumen Christi High School at Sitka High School
- Game Time: 7:25 PM AKT on December 14
- Location: Sitka, AK
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.