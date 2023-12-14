In Anchorage, Alaska, there are attractive high school basketball games on the calendar today. Information on how to stream them is available in this article.

Anchorage, Alaska High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Barrow High School at Service High School

Game Time: 8:30 PM AKT on December 13

8:30 PM AKT on December 13 Location: Anchorage, AK

Anchorage, AK How to Stream: Watch Here

Bartlett High School at Nome-Beltz High School

Game Time: 4:15 PM AKT on December 14

4:15 PM AKT on December 14 Location: Wasilla, AK

Wasilla, AK How to Stream: Watch Here

Chugiak High School at Petersburg High School

Game Time: 4:25 PM AKT on December 14

4:25 PM AKT on December 14 Location: Sitka, AK

Sitka, AK How to Stream: Watch Here

West Anchorage High School at Lathrop High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM AKT on December 14

6:00 PM AKT on December 14 Location: Wasilla, AK

Wasilla, AK How to Stream: Watch Here

Lumen Christi High School at Sitka High School