Andrei Kuzmenko will be on the ice when the Vancouver Canucks and Florida Panthers face off on Thursday at Rogers Arena, beginning at 10:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Kuzmenko against the Panthers, we have lots of info to help.

Andrei Kuzmenko vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Kuzmenko Season Stats Insights

Kuzmenko's plus-minus rating this season, in 13:25 per game on the ice, is +1.

In five of 26 games this year, Kuzmenko has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 13 of 26 games this year, Kuzmenko has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Kuzmenko has posted an assist in a game 10 times this season in 26 games played, including multiple assists once.

Kuzmenko has an implied probability of 47.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 32.3% chance of Kuzmenko having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kuzmenko Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 72 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+13) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 26 Games 3 16 Points 2 5 Goals 1 11 Assists 1

