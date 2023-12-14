Should you bet on Brock Boeser to light the lamp when the Vancouver Canucks and the Florida Panthers go head to head on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Will Brock Boeser score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)

Boeser stats and insights

Boeser has scored in 12 of 29 games this season, and had multiple goals in six of those games.

In one game against the Panthers this season, he has scored one goal on two shots.

He has eight goals on the power play, and also three assists.

Boeser averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 27.3%.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have given up 72 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.8 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Boeser recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Lightning 3 3 0 18:33 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 18:53 Home W 4-3 12/7/2023 Wild 1 0 1 20:19 Home W 2-0 12/5/2023 Devils 2 1 1 20:29 Home L 6-5 12/2/2023 Flames 1 0 1 19:39 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 17:38 Home L 4-1 11/28/2023 Ducks 2 2 0 20:16 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Sharks 2 2 0 19:53 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:26 Away W 5-1 11/22/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:50 Away L 5-2

Canucks vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

BSFL and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

