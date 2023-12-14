The Vancouver Canucks, with Brock Boeser, will be on the ice Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Florida Panthers. Considering a bet on Boeser in the Canucks-Panthers matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Brock Boeser vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Boeser Season Stats Insights

Boeser has averaged 18:49 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +11).

In 12 of 29 games this year, Boeser has scored a goal, with six of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 21 of 29 games this year, Boeser has recorded a point, and nine of those games included multiple points.

Boeser has an assist in 13 of 29 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Boeser has an implied probability of 62.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40.8% of Boeser going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Boeser Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 72 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+13) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 29 Games 3 35 Points 2 21 Goals 1 14 Assists 1

