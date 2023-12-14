Here's a peek at the injury report for the Vancouver Canucks (19-9-1), which currently has four players listed on it, as the Canucks ready for their matchup with the Florida Panthers (17-9-2) at Rogers Arena on Thursday, December 14 at 10:00 PM ET.

Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Carson Soucy D Out Foot Guillaume Brisebois D Out Upper Body Pius Suter C Out Lower Body Tucker Poolman D Out Head

Florida Panthers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Josh Mahura D Out Lower Body

Canucks vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

BSFL and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Vancouver, British Columbia

Vancouver, British Columbia Arena: Rogers Arena

Canucks Season Insights

With 111 goals (3.8 per game), the Canucks have the NHL's No. 1 offense.

Vancouver concedes 2.6 goals per game (74 total), the eighth-fewest in the league.

They have a league-leading goal differential of +37.

Panthers Season Insights

The Panthers' 85 total goals (3.0 per game) make them the 20th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Their +13 goal differential is seventh-best in the league.

Canucks vs. Panthers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-115) Canucks (-105) 6

