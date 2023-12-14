The Florida Panthers will travel to face the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, December 14, with the Canucks victorious in three straight games.

BSFL and ESPN+ will show this Panthers versus Canucks matchup.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Canucks vs Panthers Additional Info

Canucks vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/21/2023 Panthers Canucks 5-3 VAN

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks allow 2.6 goals per game (74 in total), the eighth-fewest in the NHL.

The Canucks are the NHL's highest scorers, with 111 goals (3.8 per game).

In the past 10 contests, the Canucks have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Canucks have given up 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over that span.

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % J.T. Miller 29 15 27 42 16 14 54.3% Quinn Hughes 29 9 30 39 20 14 - Elias Pettersson 29 11 26 37 11 14 49.6% Brock Boeser 29 21 14 35 12 11 25% Filip Hronek 29 2 25 27 23 7 -

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have given up 72 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fourth in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Panthers' 85 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 20th in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Panthers have gone 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Panthers have given up 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 28 goals during that time.

Panthers Key Players