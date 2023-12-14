How to Watch the Canucks vs. Panthers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:12 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Florida Panthers will travel to face the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, December 14, with the Canucks victorious in three straight games.
BSFL and ESPN+ will show this Panthers versus Canucks matchup.
Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Canucks vs Panthers Additional Info
Canucks vs. Panthers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/21/2023
|Panthers
|Canucks
|5-3 VAN
Canucks Stats & Trends
- The Canucks allow 2.6 goals per game (74 in total), the eighth-fewest in the NHL.
- The Canucks are the NHL's highest scorers, with 111 goals (3.8 per game).
- In the past 10 contests, the Canucks have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Canucks have given up 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over that span.
Canucks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|J.T. Miller
|29
|15
|27
|42
|16
|14
|54.3%
|Quinn Hughes
|29
|9
|30
|39
|20
|14
|-
|Elias Pettersson
|29
|11
|26
|37
|11
|14
|49.6%
|Brock Boeser
|29
|21
|14
|35
|12
|11
|25%
|Filip Hronek
|29
|2
|25
|27
|23
|7
|-
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers have given up 72 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fourth in league action for the fewest goals against.
- The Panthers' 85 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 20th in the league.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Panthers have gone 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Panthers have given up 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 28 goals during that time.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sam Reinhart
|28
|17
|20
|37
|8
|15
|46.7%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|25
|10
|18
|28
|14
|24
|53.3%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|28
|13
|10
|23
|16
|14
|40.7%
|Evan Rodrigues
|28
|6
|15
|21
|9
|7
|35%
|Matthew Tkachuk
|28
|5
|15
|20
|20
|12
|50%
