Thursday will feature a likely competitive NHL outing between the Florida Panthers (17-9-2, -115 on the moneyline to win) and the Vancouver Canucks (19-9-1, -105 moneyline odds) at 10:00 PM ET on BSFL and ESPN+.

Canucks vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Canucks vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Canucks vs. Panthers Betting Trends

Florida's 28 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 14 times.

In the 18 times this season the Panthers have been a moneyline favorite, they have finished 13-5 in those games.

The Canucks have been the underdog 12 times this season, and upset their opponent in seven, or 58.3%, of those games.

Florida is 13-5 (winning 72.2% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter.

Vancouver has won seven of its 12 games when it is the underdog by -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Canucks Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Andrei Kuzmenko 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (+110) - Ilya Mikheyev 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+125) 1.5 (-139) Quinn Hughes 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-208) 2.5 (+115)

Canucks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 5-5 3-7-0 6.3 2.8 2.1 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 2.8 2.1 6 21.4% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 6-4 5-5-0 6.5 3.3 2.7 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.3 2.7 5 16.1% Record as ML Favorite 5-3 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7 Record as ML Favorite 4-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-1 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

