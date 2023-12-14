Aleksander Barkov Jr. and Quinn Hughes are two of the top players to watch when the Florida Panthers play the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Thursday, December 14 at 10:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Canucks vs. Panthers Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Canucks Players to Watch

J.T. Miller is a top offensive contributor for his club with 42 points (1.4 per game), as he has scored 15 goals and 27 assists in 29 games (playing 20:02 per game).

With 39 total points (1.3 per game), including nine goals and 30 assists through 29 contests, Hughes is crucial for Vancouver's offense.

This season, Elias Pettersson has scored 11 goals and contributed 26 assists for Vancouver, giving him a point total of 37.

In the crease, Casey DeSmith's record stands at 5-2-1 on the season, giving up 22 goals (2.7 goals against average) and amassing 231 saves with a .913% save percentage (19th in the league).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Panthers Players to Watch

Sam Reinhart is one of Florida's leading contributors with 37 points. He has scored 17 goals and picked up 20 assists this season.

Barkov has chipped in with 28 points (10 goals, 18 assists).

Carter Verhaeghe's total of 23 points is via 13 goals and 10 assists.

Anthony Stolarz (4-2-1) has a goals against average of 2.3 on the season. His .914% save percentage ranks 18th in the NHL.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canucks vs. Panthers Stat Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Canucks AVG Canucks Rank 20th 3.04 Goals Scored 3.83 1st 5th 2.57 Goals Allowed 2.55 4th 2nd 33.8 Shots 28.2 28th 3rd 27.1 Shots Allowed 29.8 13th 20th 18.18% Power Play % 26.47% 5th 12th 81.52% Penalty Kill % 75.82% 25th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.