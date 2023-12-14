The Florida Panthers (17-9-2) visit the Vancouver Canucks (19-9-1), who have won three in a row, on Thursday, December 14 at 10:00 PM ET on BSFL and ESPN+.

Canucks vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Panthers (-115) Canucks (-105) 6 Panthers (-1.5)

Canucks Betting Insights

The Canucks have been listed as an underdog 12 times this season, and won seven, or 58.3%, of those games.

Vancouver has entered 12 games this season as the underdog by -105 or more and is 7-5 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win by the Canucks, based on the moneyline, is 51.2%.

Vancouver's games this season have had more than 6 goals 20 of 29 times.

Canucks vs Panthers Additional Info

Canucks vs. Panthers Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Canucks Total (Rank) 85 (20th) Goals 111 (1st) 72 (4th) Goals Allowed 74 (8th) 16 (21st) Power Play Goals 27 (3rd) 17 (13th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 22 (26th)

Canucks Advanced Stats

Vancouver owns a 6-4-0 line against the spread while finishing 6-4-0 overall over its past 10 contests.

In its past 10 games, Vancouver has gone over the total five times.

The Canucks and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals in their last 10 games, 0.5 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.

Over their last 10 games, Canucks' game goal totals average 10.7 goals, 1.4 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Canucks have scored an NHL-leading 111 goals (3.8 per game).

The Canucks have given up 2.6 goals per game, 74 total, the eighth-fewest among NHL teams.

They have a +37 goal differential, which is No. 1 in the league.

