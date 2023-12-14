Canucks vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:46 AM AKST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Florida Panthers (17-9-2) visit the Vancouver Canucks (19-9-1), who have won three in a row, on Thursday, December 14 at 10:00 PM ET on BSFL and ESPN+.
Canucks vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Panthers (-115)
|Canucks (-105)
|6
|Panthers (-1.5)
Canucks Betting Insights
- The Canucks have been listed as an underdog 12 times this season, and won seven, or 58.3%, of those games.
- Vancouver has entered 12 games this season as the underdog by -105 or more and is 7-5 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win by the Canucks, based on the moneyline, is 51.2%.
- Vancouver's games this season have had more than 6 goals 20 of 29 times.
Canucks vs Panthers Additional Info
Canucks vs. Panthers Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Canucks Total (Rank)
|85 (20th)
|Goals
|111 (1st)
|72 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|74 (8th)
|16 (21st)
|Power Play Goals
|27 (3rd)
|17 (13th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|22 (26th)
Canucks Advanced Stats
- Vancouver owns a 6-4-0 line against the spread while finishing 6-4-0 overall over its past 10 contests.
- In its past 10 games, Vancouver has gone over the total five times.
- The Canucks and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals in their last 10 games, 0.5 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.
- Over their last 10 games, Canucks' game goal totals average 10.7 goals, 1.4 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Canucks have scored an NHL-leading 111 goals (3.8 per game).
- The Canucks have given up 2.6 goals per game, 74 total, the eighth-fewest among NHL teams.
- They have a +37 goal differential, which is No. 1 in the league.
