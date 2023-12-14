You can wager on player prop bet odds for Sam Reinhart, J.T. Miller and other players on the Florida Panthers and Vancouver Canucks ahead of their matchup at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday at Rogers Arena.

Canucks vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

BSFL and ESPN+ Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Canucks vs. Panthers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks

J.T. Miller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

Miller's 15 goals and 27 assists in 29 games for Vancouver add up to 42 total points on the season.

Miller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Lightning Dec. 12 0 2 2 2 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 9 1 0 1 3 vs. Wild Dec. 7 0 0 0 4 vs. Devils Dec. 5 1 2 3 4 at Flames Dec. 2 0 0 0 0

Quinn Hughes Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

Quinn Hughes is one of the impact players on offense for Vancouver with 39 total points (1.3 per game), with nine goals and 30 assists in 29 games.

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Lightning Dec. 12 0 3 3 1 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 9 0 0 0 0 vs. Wild Dec. 7 0 0 0 1 vs. Devils Dec. 5 0 2 2 4 at Flames Dec. 2 1 0 1 1

Elias Pettersson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

Elias Pettersson has netted 11 goals on the season, adding 26 assists.

Pettersson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Lightning Dec. 12 0 0 0 0 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 9 1 2 3 3 vs. Wild Dec. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Devils Dec. 5 0 2 2 4 at Flames Dec. 2 1 1 2 3

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Sam Reinhart Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

One of Florida's top offensive players this season is Reinhart, who has scored 37 points in 28 games (17 goals and 20 assists).

Reinhart Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken Dec. 12 0 0 0 4 at Blue Jackets Dec. 10 0 4 4 2 vs. Penguins Dec. 8 0 1 1 1 vs. Stars Dec. 6 1 2 3 3 vs. Islanders Dec. 2 1 0 1 2

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Aleksander Barkov Jr. is another of Florida's most productive contributors through 25 games, with 10 goals and 18 assists.

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken Dec. 12 0 0 0 3 at Blue Jackets Dec. 10 1 2 3 5 vs. Penguins Dec. 8 1 0 1 3 vs. Stars Dec. 6 1 1 2 2 vs. Islanders Dec. 2 0 0 0 4

