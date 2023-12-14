Top Player Prop Bets for Canucks vs. Panthers on December 14, 2023
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Sam Reinhart, J.T. Miller and other players on the Florida Panthers and Vancouver Canucks ahead of their matchup at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday at Rogers Arena.
Canucks vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Canucks vs. Panthers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks
J.T. Miller Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
Miller's 15 goals and 27 assists in 29 games for Vancouver add up to 42 total points on the season.
Miller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 12
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Hurricanes
|Dec. 9
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Wild
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 5
|1
|2
|3
|4
|at Flames
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|0
Quinn Hughes Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
Quinn Hughes is one of the impact players on offense for Vancouver with 39 total points (1.3 per game), with nine goals and 30 assists in 29 games.
Hughes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 12
|0
|3
|3
|1
|vs. Hurricanes
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Wild
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 5
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Flames
|Dec. 2
|1
|0
|1
|1
Elias Pettersson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
Elias Pettersson has netted 11 goals on the season, adding 26 assists.
Pettersson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Hurricanes
|Dec. 9
|1
|2
|3
|3
|vs. Wild
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 5
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Flames
|Dec. 2
|1
|1
|2
|3
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Sam Reinhart Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
One of Florida's top offensive players this season is Reinhart, who has scored 37 points in 28 games (17 goals and 20 assists).
Reinhart Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kraken
|Dec. 12
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Blue Jackets
|Dec. 10
|0
|4
|4
|2
|vs. Penguins
|Dec. 8
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 6
|1
|2
|3
|3
|vs. Islanders
|Dec. 2
|1
|0
|1
|2
Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Aleksander Barkov Jr. is another of Florida's most productive contributors through 25 games, with 10 goals and 18 assists.
Barkov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kraken
|Dec. 12
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Blue Jackets
|Dec. 10
|1
|2
|3
|5
|vs. Penguins
|Dec. 8
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 6
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Islanders
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|4
