Elias Pettersson will be on the ice when the Vancouver Canucks and Florida Panthers play at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023. Looking to wager on Pettersson's props? Here is some information to help you.

Elias Pettersson vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Pettersson Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Pettersson has a plus-minus rating of +8, while averaging 19:50 on the ice per game.

In nine of 29 games this season, Pettersson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Pettersson has a point in 20 of 29 games this season, with multiple points in 11 of them.

Pettersson has an assist in 16 of 29 games this year, with multiple assists on eight occasions.

Pettersson's implied probability to go over his point total is 68.9% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Pettersson has an implied probability of 54.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Pettersson Stats vs. the Panthers

On defense, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 72 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team's goal differential (+13) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 29 Games 3 37 Points 4 11 Goals 1 26 Assists 3

