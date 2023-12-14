Alaska High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fairbanks North Star Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:33 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in Fairbanks North Star, Alaska today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Fairbanks North Star, Alaska High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Anchorage High School at Lathrop High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM AKT on December 14
- Location: Wasilla, AK
- How to Stream: Watch Here
