The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming contest versus the Florida Panthers is slated for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Filip Hronek find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Filip Hronek score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Hronek stats and insights

Hronek has scored in two of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken one shot in one game against the Panthers this season, but has not scored.

On the power play, Hronek has accumulated two goals and six assists.

Hronek averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.4%.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 72 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 17.8 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Hronek recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 22:06 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 22:44 Home W 4-3 12/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 26:54 Home W 2-0 12/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 23:04 Home L 6-5 12/2/2023 Flames 2 0 2 21:32 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 25:42 Home L 4-1 11/28/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 26:27 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 28:46 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 23:28 Away W 5-1 11/22/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 26:51 Away L 5-2

Canucks vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

BSFL and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

