Will Filip Hronek Score a Goal Against the Panthers on December 14?
The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming contest versus the Florida Panthers is slated for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Filip Hronek find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Filip Hronek score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Hronek stats and insights
- Hronek has scored in two of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has taken one shot in one game against the Panthers this season, but has not scored.
- On the power play, Hronek has accumulated two goals and six assists.
- Hronek averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.4%.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have conceded 72 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 17.8 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.
Hronek recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|22:06
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|22:44
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|26:54
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|23:04
|Home
|L 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Flames
|2
|0
|2
|21:32
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|25:42
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|26:27
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Sharks
|2
|1
|1
|28:46
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|23:28
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|26:51
|Away
|L 5-2
Canucks vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
