The Vancouver Canucks, Filip Hronek among them, face the Florida Panthers on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, at Rogers Arena. Looking to bet on Hronek's props versus the Panthers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Filip Hronek vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Hronek Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Hronek has averaged 24:23 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +19.

Hronek has twice scored a goal in a game this season in 29 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

In 21 of 29 games this year, Hronek has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Hronek has an assist in 20 of 29 games this season, with multiple assists on five occasions.

Hronek's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Hronek going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 45.5%.

Hronek Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 72 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +13 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 29 Games 3 27 Points 2 2 Goals 0 25 Assists 2

