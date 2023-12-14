Can we expect Ian Cole finding the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks take on the Florida Panthers at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ian Cole score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Cole stats and insights

Cole is yet to score through 29 games this season.

In one game versus the Panthers this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Cole has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have given up 72 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 17.8 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Cole recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:24 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 17:49 Home W 4-3 12/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:11 Home W 2-0 12/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:32 Home L 6-5 12/2/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:43 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:50 Home L 4-1 11/28/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 21:26 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 19:30 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 22:26 Away W 5-1 11/22/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:44 Away L 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

BSFL and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.