Will Ian Cole Score a Goal Against the Panthers on December 14?
Can we expect Ian Cole finding the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks take on the Florida Panthers at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Ian Cole score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)
Cole stats and insights
- Cole is yet to score through 29 games this season.
- In one game versus the Panthers this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Cole has zero points on the power play.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have given up 72 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 17.8 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.
Cole recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|18:24
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|17:49
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|15:11
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|17:32
|Home
|L 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|17:43
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|17:50
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|21:26
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|19:30
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|22:26
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|20:44
|Away
|L 5-2
Canucks vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
