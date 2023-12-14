The Vancouver Canucks, with Ilya Mikheyev, will be in action Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Florida Panthers. Looking to wager on Mikheyev's props? Here is some information to help you.

Ilya Mikheyev vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Mikheyev Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Mikheyev has averaged 14:16 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +6.

Mikheyev has netted a goal in a game eight times this season in 25 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 13 of 25 games this year, Mikheyev has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In seven of 25 games this season, Mikheyev has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Mikheyev's implied probability to go over his point total is 44.4% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 29.4% of Mikheyev going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Mikheyev Stats vs. the Panthers

On the defensive side, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 72 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team's goal differential (+13) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 25 Games 3 16 Points 2 9 Goals 0 7 Assists 2

