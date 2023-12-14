The Vancouver Canucks, including J.T. Miller, take the ice Thursday against the Florida Panthers at Rogers Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Miller interest you? Our stats and information can help.

J.T. Miller vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Miller Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Miller has averaged 20:02 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +13.

Miller has a goal in 15 of 29 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 22 of 29 games this season, Miller has registered a point, and 13 of those games included multiple points.

Miller has an assist in 15 of 29 games this season, with multiple assists on 10 occasions.

The implied probability is 68.9% that Miller hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Miller going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 52.4%.

Miller Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 72 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +13 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 29 Games 3 42 Points 2 15 Goals 0 27 Assists 2

