Jordan Eberle and the Seattle Kraken will face the Chicago Blackhawks at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Climate Pledge Arena. Considering a bet on Eberle? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Jordan Eberle vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Eberle Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Eberle has averaged 15:50 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -9.

In three of 27 games this year, Eberle has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Eberle has a point in 10 of 27 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Eberle has had an assist in a game nine times this year over 27 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Eberle's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 58.2% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Eberle going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 42.6%.

Eberle Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 97 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -31 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 27 Games 4 14 Points 4 3 Goals 1 11 Assists 3

