Alaska High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Juneau Borough Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:32 AM AKST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Juneau Borough, Alaska today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Juneau Borough, Alaska High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Thunder Mountain High School at Houston High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM AKT on December 14
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Theodore Roosevelt High School at Thunder Mountain High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM AKT on December 14
- Location: Juneau, AK
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.