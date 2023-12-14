As they get ready to meet the Chicago Blackhawks (9-18-1) on Thursday, December 14 at Climate Pledge Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken (9-14-7) have four players currently listed on the injury report.

Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Philipp Grubauer G Out Lower Body Andre Burakovsky LW Out Undisclosed Justin Schultz D Questionable Upper Body Jaden Schwartz C Out Lower Body

Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jarred Tinordi D Out Concussion Luke Philp C Out Achilles Samuel Savoie C Out Leg Seth Jones D Questionable Upper Body Colin Blackwell C Out Lower Body Andreas Athanasiou C Out Groin Taylor Hall LW Out For Season Knee

Kraken vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Kraken Season Insights

The Kraken's 77 total goals (2.6 per game) make them the 27th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Its goal differential (-21) ranks 28th in the league.

Blackhawks Season Insights

The Blackhawks' 66 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 30th in the league.

Chicago's total of 97 goals given up (3.5 per game) ranks 26th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -31, they are 31st in the league.

Kraken vs. Blackhawks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Kraken (-225) Blackhawks (+185) 6

