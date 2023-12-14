Kraken vs. Blackhawks Injury Report Today - December 14
As they get ready to meet the Chicago Blackhawks (9-18-1) on Thursday, December 14 at Climate Pledge Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken (9-14-7) have four players currently listed on the injury report.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Philipp Grubauer
|G
|Out
|Lower Body
|Andre Burakovsky
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Justin Schultz
|D
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Jaden Schwartz
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jarred Tinordi
|D
|Out
|Concussion
|Luke Philp
|C
|Out
|Achilles
|Samuel Savoie
|C
|Out
|Leg
|Seth Jones
|D
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Colin Blackwell
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Andreas Athanasiou
|C
|Out
|Groin
|Taylor Hall
|LW
|Out For Season
|Knee
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kraken vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Kraken Season Insights
- The Kraken's 77 total goals (2.6 per game) make them the 27th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Its goal differential (-21) ranks 28th in the league.
Blackhawks Season Insights
- The Blackhawks' 66 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 30th in the league.
- Chicago's total of 97 goals given up (3.5 per game) ranks 26th in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -31, they are 31st in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Kraken vs. Blackhawks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Kraken (-225)
|Blackhawks (+185)
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.