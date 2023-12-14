The Seattle Kraken (9-14-7) will host the Chicago Blackhawks (9-18-1) -- who've lost seven straight on the road -- on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Kraken vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Kraken vs. Blackhawks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/28/2023 Blackhawks Kraken 4-3 CHI

Kraken Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Kraken are conceding 98 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 26th in NHL play.

The Kraken's 77 total goals (2.6 per game) make them the 27th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Kraken have gone 2-6-2 to earn 50.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Kraken have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 24 goals during that span.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Vince Dunn 30 4 19 23 15 19 - Oliver Bjorkstrand 30 8 13 21 15 19 33.3% Eeli Tolvanen 30 7 12 19 10 12 44.4% Jared McCann 30 13 5 18 9 9 54.1% Jaden Schwartz 23 8 7 15 6 14 61.4%

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks' total of 97 goals given up (3.5 per game) is 25th in the NHL.

With 66 goals (2.4 per game), the Blackhawks have the NHL's 30th-ranked offense.

In their past 10 matchups, the Blackhawks have gone 3-6-1 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 1.9 goals per game (19 total) over that stretch.

Blackhawks Key Players