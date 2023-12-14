The Seattle Kraken (9-14-7) are heavily favored at home (-225 moneyline odds to win) against the Chicago Blackhawks (9-18-1, +185 moneyline odds). Thursday's contest begins at 10:00 PM ET from Climate Pledge Arena on NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+.

Kraken vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kraken vs. Blackhawks Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Kraken vs. Blackhawks Betting Trends

Chicago has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in 17 of 28 games this season.

The Kraken have been victorious in three of their eight games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (37.5%).

This season the Blackhawks have eight wins in the 27 games in which they've been an underdog.

Seattle has had moneyline odds of -225 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.

Chicago is 5-8 when it is the underdog by +185 or longer on the moneyline.

Kraken Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matthew Beniers 0.5 (+145) 0.5 (-128) 1.5 (-189) Vince Dunn 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-189) 2.5 (+105) Oliver Bjorkstrand 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (-175) 2.5 (-182)

Kraken Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 2-6-2 5-5 4-5-1 6.2 2.4 2.6 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 2-6-2 2.4 2.6 4 12.1% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-6-1 4-5 2-6-2 6.4 1.9 3.1 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-6-1 1.9 3.1 3 10.0% Record as ML Favorite 1-2 Record as ML Underdog 1-6 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-7 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 2 Games Under Total 6

