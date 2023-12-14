The Chicago Blackhawks (9-18-1) take a seven-game road losing streak into a matchup against the Seattle Kraken (9-14-7) on Thursday, December 14 at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+.

Over the last 10 games, the Kraken have gone 2-6-2 while totaling 24 goals against 26 goals allowed. On 33 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored four goals (12.1%).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a glimpse at which club we think will bring home the victory in Thursday's action on the ice.

Kraken vs. Blackhawks Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projection model for this contest calls for a final tally of Kraken 4, Blackhawks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Kraken (-225)

Kraken (-225) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Kraken (-1.5)

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken are 9-14-7 overall and 3-7-10 in overtime contests.

Seattle is 4-3-4 (12 points) in its 11 games decided by one goal.

In the eight games this season the Kraken registered just one goal, they finished 0-7-1.

Seattle finished 0-2-1 in the three games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering one point).

The Kraken are 9-2-5 in the 16 games when they have scored three or more goals (to register 23 points).

In the 10 games when Seattle has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it registered 10 points after finishing 3-3-4.

When it has outshot its opponent, Seattle is 5-6-4 (14 points).

The Kraken have been outshot by opponents 13 times, and went 3-8-2 (eight points).

Team Stats Comparison

Kraken Rank Kraken AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 29th 2.57 Goals Scored 2.36 31st 19th 3.27 Goals Allowed 3.46 27th 20th 30.2 Shots 27.4 30th 6th 28.6 Shots Allowed 32.6 28th 17th 20.21% Power Play % 10% 30th 22nd 77.65% Penalty Kill % 76.4% 24th

Kraken vs. Blackhawks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

