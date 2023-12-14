Kraken vs. Blackhawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:46 AM AKST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Chicago Blackhawks (9-18-1) bring a seven-game road losing streak into a matchup against the Seattle Kraken (9-14-7) on Thursday, December 14 at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Kraken vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Kraken (-225)
|Blackhawks (+190)
|5.5
|Kraken (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Kraken Betting Insights
- The Kraken have been favored on the moneyline eight times this season, and have gone 3-5 in those games.
- Seattle has played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter in just one game this season, and won.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Kraken have an implied win probability of 69.2%.
- Seattle's 30 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 5.5 goals 18 times.
Kraken vs Blackhawks Additional Info
|Kraken vs Blackhawks Prediction
|Kraken vs Blackhawks Odds/Over/Under
|Kraken vs Blackhawks Player Props
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Kraken vs. Blackhawks Rankings
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks Total (Rank)
|77 (27th)
|Goals
|66 (30th)
|98 (26th)
|Goals Allowed
|97 (25th)
|19 (14th)
|Power Play Goals
|9 (30th)
|19 (18th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|21 (21st)
Kraken Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games Seattle has gone 2-6-2 overall, with a 5-5-0 record against the spread.
- Four of Seattle's last 10 games went over.
- The Kraken have had an average of 6.2 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.7 higher than this matchup's over/under.
- In their last 10 games, the Kraken have scored 0.6 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Kraken offense's 77 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 27th in the league.
- The Kraken are ranked 26th in league play in goals against this season, having given up 98 total goals (3.3 per game).
- Their goal differential (-21) ranks them 28th in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.