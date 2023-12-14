Alaska High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Matanuska-Susitna Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:32 AM AKST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Matanuska-Susitna, Alaska today, and information on how to watch these games is available below.
Matanuska-Susitna, Alaska High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ridgeline High School at Wasilla High School
- Game Time: 12:45 PM AKT on December 14
- Location: Wasilla, AK
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thunder Mountain High School at Houston High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM AKT on December 14
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- How to Stream: Watch Here
