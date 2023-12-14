Can we anticipate Nikita Zadorov lighting the lamp when the Vancouver Canucks clash with the Florida Panthers at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Nikita Zadorov score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Zadorov stats and insights

  • In one of 26 games this season, Zadorov scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.
  • Zadorov has no points on the power play.
  • Zadorov's shooting percentage is 3.0%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

  • The Panthers have conceded 72 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.8 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Zadorov recent games

Canucks vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

