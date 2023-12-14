Can we anticipate Nikita Zadorov lighting the lamp when the Vancouver Canucks clash with the Florida Panthers at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Nikita Zadorov score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Zadorov stats and insights

In one of 26 games this season, Zadorov scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.

Zadorov has no points on the power play.

Zadorov's shooting percentage is 3.0%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 72 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.8 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Zadorov recent games

Canucks vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

BSFL and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

