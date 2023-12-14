Will Nikita Zadorov Score a Goal Against the Panthers on December 14?
Can we anticipate Nikita Zadorov lighting the lamp when the Vancouver Canucks clash with the Florida Panthers at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Nikita Zadorov score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Zadorov stats and insights
- In one of 26 games this season, Zadorov scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.
- Zadorov has no points on the power play.
- Zadorov's shooting percentage is 3.0%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have conceded 72 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.8 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.
Zadorov recent games
Canucks vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
