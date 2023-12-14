For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Vancouver Canucks and the Florida Panthers on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, is Nils Aman a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Nils Aman score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Aman stats and insights

Aman is yet to score through nine games this season.

He has not faced the Panthers yet this season.

Aman has zero points on the power play.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have given up 72 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 17.8 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

BSFL and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

