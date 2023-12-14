Should you wager on Noah Juulsen to score a goal when the Vancouver Canucks and the Florida Panthers face off on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Noah Juulsen score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Juulsen stats and insights

  • Juulsen is yet to score through 18 games this season.
  • He has not scored against the Panthers this season in one game (zero shots).
  • Juulsen has no points on the power play.

Panthers defensive stats

  • The Panthers have conceded 72 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.8 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Juulsen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/12/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:44 Home W 4-1
12/9/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:35 Home W 4-3
12/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:31 Home W 2-0
12/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 10:48 Home L 6-5
12/2/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:11 Away W 4-3
11/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:11 Home L 4-1
11/28/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 13:16 Home W 3-1
11/25/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:45 Away L 4-3
11/24/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:24 Away W 5-1
11/22/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:20 Away L 5-2

Canucks vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

