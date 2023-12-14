Alaska High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Nome Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:32 AM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Nome, Alaska, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Nome, Alaska High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bartlett High School at Nome-Beltz High School
- Game Time: 4:15 PM AKT on December 14
- Location: Wasilla, AK
- How to Stream: Watch Here
