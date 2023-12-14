Alaska High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in North Slope Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:32 AM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you reside in North Slope, Alaska and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
North Slope, Alaska High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kodiak High School at Tikigaq High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM AKT on December 14
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- How to Stream: Watch Here
