Oliver Bjorkstrand and the Seattle Kraken will be in action on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Chicago Blackhawks. Does a wager on Bjorkstrand intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Oliver Bjorkstrand vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Bjorkstrand Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Bjorkstrand has averaged 17:09 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -2.

In seven of 30 games this season, Bjorkstrand has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 14 of 30 games this year, Bjorkstrand has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In 10 of 30 games this year, Bjorkstrand has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Bjorkstrand has an implied probability of 64.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Bjorkstrand has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Bjorkstrand Stats vs. the Blackhawks

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are conceding 97 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-31).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 30 Games 4 21 Points 3 8 Goals 1 13 Assists 2

