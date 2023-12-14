Canucks vs. Panthers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 14
The Vancouver Canucks (19-9-1) will aim to continue a three-game win streak when they take on the Florida Panthers (17-9-2) at home on Thursday, December 14 at 10:00 PM ET on BSFL and ESPN+.
The Canucks have put up a 6-4-0 record over their last 10 games. They have scored 33 total goals (five power-play goals on 31 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 16.1%) while conceding 27 goals to their opponents.
Canucks vs. Panthers Predictions for Thursday
Our computer model for this contest calls for a final result of Canucks 4, Panthers 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-105)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Panthers (+1.5)
Canucks Splits and Trends
- The Canucks have a record of 19-9-1 this season and are 1-1-2 in overtime games.
- Vancouver has earned 11 points (5-4-1) in its 10 games decided by one goal.
- This season the Canucks scored only one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.
- Vancouver has four points (2-3-0) when scoring a pair of goals this season.
- The Canucks have scored at least three goals in 22 games, earning 35 points from those contests.
- Vancouver has scored a lone power-play goal in eight games this season and has registered 11 points from those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Vancouver is 9-4-1 (19 points).
- The Canucks' opponents have had more shots in 14 games. The Canucks went 9-5-0 in those matchups (18 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Panthers Rank
|Panthers AVG
|Canucks AVG
|Canucks Rank
|20th
|3.04
|Goals Scored
|3.83
|1st
|5th
|2.57
|Goals Allowed
|2.55
|4th
|2nd
|33.8
|Shots
|28.2
|28th
|3rd
|27.1
|Shots Allowed
|29.8
|13th
|20th
|18.18%
|Power Play %
|26.47%
|5th
|12th
|81.52%
|Penalty Kill %
|75.82%
|25th
Canucks vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
