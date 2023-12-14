The Vancouver Canucks (19-9-1) will aim to continue a three-game win streak when they take on the Florida Panthers (17-9-2) at home on Thursday, December 14 at 10:00 PM ET on BSFL and ESPN+.

The Canucks have put up a 6-4-0 record over their last 10 games. They have scored 33 total goals (five power-play goals on 31 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 16.1%) while conceding 27 goals to their opponents.

Get ready for this matchup with a look at who we project to come out on top in Thursday's game.

Canucks vs. Panthers Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this contest calls for a final result of Canucks 4, Panthers 2.

Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-105)

Canucks (-105) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Panthers (+1.5)

Canucks Splits and Trends

The Canucks have a record of 19-9-1 this season and are 1-1-2 in overtime games.

Vancouver has earned 11 points (5-4-1) in its 10 games decided by one goal.

This season the Canucks scored only one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

Vancouver has four points (2-3-0) when scoring a pair of goals this season.

The Canucks have scored at least three goals in 22 games, earning 35 points from those contests.

Vancouver has scored a lone power-play goal in eight games this season and has registered 11 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Vancouver is 9-4-1 (19 points).

The Canucks' opponents have had more shots in 14 games. The Canucks went 9-5-0 in those matchups (18 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Canucks AVG Canucks Rank 20th 3.04 Goals Scored 3.83 1st 5th 2.57 Goals Allowed 2.55 4th 2nd 33.8 Shots 28.2 28th 3rd 27.1 Shots Allowed 29.8 13th 20th 18.18% Power Play % 26.47% 5th 12th 81.52% Penalty Kill % 75.82% 25th

Canucks vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

BSFL and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

