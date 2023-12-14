Will Phillip Di Giuseppe Score a Goal Against the Panthers on December 14?
Should you bet on Phillip Di Giuseppe to score a goal when the Vancouver Canucks and the Florida Panthers meet up on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Phillip Di Giuseppe score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Di Giuseppe stats and insights
- In three of 27 games this season, Di Giuseppe has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game against the Panthers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.
- Di Giuseppe has zero points on the power play.
- Di Giuseppe averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have given up 72 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.8 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.
Di Giuseppe recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|12:06
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|8:51
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|10:12
|Home
|W 2-0
|11/30/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|10:23
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|12:30
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|10:46
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|12:50
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|12:11
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|13:26
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|13:36
|Home
|L 4-3
Canucks vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
