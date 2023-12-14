Should you bet on Phillip Di Giuseppe to score a goal when the Vancouver Canucks and the Florida Panthers meet up on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Phillip Di Giuseppe score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Di Giuseppe stats and insights

In three of 27 games this season, Di Giuseppe has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Panthers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.

Di Giuseppe has zero points on the power play.

Di Giuseppe averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have given up 72 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.8 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Di Giuseppe recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:06 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 8:51 Home W 4-3 12/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 10:12 Home W 2-0 11/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:23 Home L 4-1 11/28/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:30 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:46 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:50 Away W 5-1 11/22/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:11 Away L 5-2 11/20/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:26 Home W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 13:36 Home L 4-3

Canucks vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

BSFL and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

