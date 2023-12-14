When the Vancouver Canucks face off against the Florida Panthers on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, will Quinn Hughes find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Quinn Hughes score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Hughes stats and insights

Hughes has scored in eight of 29 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has scored one goal against the Panthers this season in one game (six shots).

Hughes has picked up one goal and 15 assists on the power play.

He has an 11.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have given up 72 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.8 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Hughes recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Lightning 3 0 3 22:25 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:46 Home W 4-3 12/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 27:57 Home W 2-0 12/5/2023 Devils 2 0 2 26:41 Home L 6-5 12/2/2023 Flames 1 1 0 22:40 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 27:33 Home L 4-1 11/28/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 24:37 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 29:49 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 22:36 Away W 5-1 11/22/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 27:53 Away L 5-2

Canucks vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

BSFL and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

