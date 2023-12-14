The Vancouver Canucks, Quinn Hughes included, will face the Florida Panthers on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Hughes are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Quinn Hughes vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -139)

Hughes Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Hughes has averaged 24:39 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +23.

In eight of 29 games this season, Hughes has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Hughes has a point in 21 of 29 games this season, with multiple points in nine of them.

In 17 of 29 games this year, Hughes has registered an assist, and in seven of those matches recorded two or more.

Hughes' odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 66.7% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 58.2% of Hughes going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hughes Stats vs. the Panthers

On the defensive side, the Panthers are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 72 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +13.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 29 Games 3 39 Points 2 9 Goals 1 30 Assists 1

